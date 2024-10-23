‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ expands the ‘Big Bang Theory’ universe

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans of “Young Sheldon,” the popular prequel of “The Big Bang Theory,” now have a new show to enjoy featuring the Cooper family. “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage,” a sequel to “Young Sheldon,” follows Georgie Cooper and his new wife Mandy McAllister as they navigate being new parents to their newborn daughter. Like “The Big Bang Theory,” the series is filmed in the classic multi-camera format in front of a live studio audience. Executive producers Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland tell The Associated Press they’ve always had a “soft spot” for the filming format. The series airs Thursdays on CBS.

