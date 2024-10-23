Grizzly bear 399 fatally struck by vehicle in Snake River Canyon

JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI) - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has confirmed that on the evening of Tuesday, October 22, 2024, grizzly bear 399 was fatally struck by a vehicle on Highway 26/89 in Snake River Canyon, south of Jackson, WY, according to a press release.

The bear was identified through ear tags and a microchip. `

Grizzly bear 399 had a yearling cub with her, whose whereabouts are currently unknown. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says there is no evidence to suggest the yearling was also involved in the incident, but the Service is monitoring the area.

Courtesy Grand Teton National Park

Unfortunately, vehicle collisions with wildlife, including grizzly bears, are not uncommon across their range. The Service is working with state and local agencies to gather more information.

“People from around the world have followed grizzly bear 399 for several decades. At 28 years old, she was the oldest known reproducing female grizzly bear in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem,” said Hilary Cooley, Grizzly Bear Recovery Coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

“Wildlife vehicle collisions and conflict are unfortunate. We are thankful the driver is okay and understand the community is saddened to hear that grizzly bear 399 has died,” said Angi Bruce, Wyoming Game and Fish Department Director.

“The grizzly bear is an iconic species that helps make the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem so extraordinary. Grizzly bear 399 has been perhaps the most prominent ambassador for the species. She has inspired countless visitors into conservation stewardship around the world and will be missed,” said Grand Teton National Park Superintendent Chip Jenkins.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service also provided background information on grizzly bears and vehicle collisions.

From 2009-2023, there have been 49 grizzly bear mortalities (all sex and age classes combined) due to vehicle collisions in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, and the average number of grizzly bear mortalities in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem from 2009-2023 is 3.3 bears per year.

There have been two grizzly bear mortalities from vehicle strikes in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem in 2024, including this incident.