Hungary’s Orbán claims the EU seeks to topple his government as his hostility toward it grows

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has claimed in a speech that the European Union seeks to topple his government and install a puppet regime. It’s an escalation of open hostility toward the bloc by the member considered Russia’s closest ally. Orbán was marking Hungary’s national holiday commemorating a 1956 armed uprising against Soviet repression that was crushed. Orbán drew parallels between past eras of foreign domination and the EU of today. There is no immediate reaction from the EU, which has clashed with Hungary over the war in Ukraine and withheld billions in financial support over Hungary’s alleged breaches of rule of law.

