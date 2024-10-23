India’s Modi and Chinese President Xi meet days after a border accord between the countries

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Russia, in their first bilateral meeting in five years. The meeting came days after the two giant neighbors announced a border accord aimed at ending a four-year-old standoff involving tens of thousands of their soldiers in mountainous Ladakh. India announced on Monday that the two countries agreed to a pact on the resumption of military patrols along their disputed border in the Himalayas after a standoff that began with a deadly clash in 2020. China confirmed the agreement a day later, saying the two sides had reached resolutions related to their border

