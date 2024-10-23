Japan prepares to cheer on Ohtani and the Dodgers, and the country is dressing for the occasion

TOKYO (AP) — Television ratings in Japan have set records as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani have reached the World Series against the New York Yankees. The first game is Friday evening in the United States, which will be Saturday morning in Japan. Ohtani has stoked national pride, even among the Japanese who don’t care about baseball. Youth players in Japan adore him and newscasts often lead with Ohtani even though Japan is voting on Sunday in critical parliamentary elections.

