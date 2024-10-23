Kentucky mom pleads guilty to fatally shooting her 2 sons

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting her two young sons last year. News outlets report that Tiffanie Lucas entered guilty pleas to murder charges on Wednesday in Bullitt County Court. She had previously entered a not guilty plea by reason of insanity and was previously scheduled to stand trial in December. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 22. Judge Rodney Burress says that each charge carries a sentence of 20 to 50 years, or a life sentence. Deputies responding to a report of a shooting in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, in November 2023 found the children, ages 6 and 9, with gunshot wounds. They died at a hospital.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.