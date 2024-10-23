McDonald’s tries to reassure customers after deadly E. coli outbreak

McDonald’s says consumers should feel confident ordering from its restaurants despite a deadly E. coli outbreak linked to its Quarter Pounder hamburgers. In an interview on the “Today” show, McDonald’s U.S. President Joe Erlinger said Wednesday the company quickly removed the Quarter Pounder from its menu in the 10 states where people were sickened as well as in several other states. Erlinger says the company believes it can restore consumers’ confidence. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the outbreak late Tuesday. It is believed to be connected to the slivered onions McDonald’s uses on the Quarter Pounder.

