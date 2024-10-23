Mexican police capture a suspect in a 2016 Illinois murder
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Police in Mexico have captured a man suspected of strangling an Illinois attorney to death in 2016. The U.S. Marshals Service announced Wednesday that Mexican authorities arrested John Panaligan in Tepic on Monday. Panaligan had been on the marshals’ 15 Most Wanted Fugitives List since 2020. Investigators allege he strangled 36-year-old real estate attorney Victor Jigar Patel in his Northbrook, Illinois, office in 2016. Patel had been representing plaintiffs suing Panaligan in civil court. Authorities believe Panaligan lured Patel to the office by scheduling an appointment using an alias and showed up wearing a disguise.