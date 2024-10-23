North Carolina lawmakers convene again to address Hurricane Helene’s billions in damages

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state legislators are returning to work to consider further relief for recovery from Hurricane Helene. The Republican-dominated General Assembly scheduled a one-day session Thursday to consider additional funding and legislation. Four weeks ago, Helene tore across the Southeast. Earlier this month lawmakers approved a $273 million package. This week, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper provided legislators with an estimate of the monetary scope of the catastrophic flooding and what he wants them to spend soon on recovery efforts. His budget office calculates the storm damages and needs at over $53 billion. And Cooper is requesting $3.9 billion from the legislature.

