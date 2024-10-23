People 50 and older should get pneumococcal vaccine, US science panel recommends
AP Medical Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — A scientific panel is recommending that people 50 and older get a shot against bacteria that can cause pneumonia and other dangerous illnesses. If the recommendation is accepted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the minimum recommended age for getting the shot would be lowered from 65, where it currently stands. The committee voted 14-1 in favor of the change Wednesday. The CDC has final say, but almost always approves committee recommendations. The guidance is widely heeded by doctors and prompts health insurers to pay for recommended shots.