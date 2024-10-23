Red Cross reminds homeowners to be careful of starting fires

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Now that temperatures have dropped some, people are starting to turn on their furnaces and fireplaces. The American Red Cross reminds homeowners to be especially careful of potential fires as the holiday season starts up.

Matt Ochsner with the American Red Cross says the amount of home fires increases in the fall and winter, and seven people die in a home fire every day in the U.S.

There are more chances of kitchen fires due to more baking during the holidays, so pay close attention while food is cooking.

People are also using more candles, inflatables, and heaters during the holiday season. It’s important not to overload your circuits.

"When you're using something like a space heater that uses quite a bit of energy, plug that directly into an outlet," Ochsner said. "Don't stick that into an extension cord or a power strip."

Ochsner says people have, on average, two minutes to get out of a house fire. He recommends testing your smoke alarms once a month and having an escape plan in case of a fire.