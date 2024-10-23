Sri Lanka police raise security at popular surf site over threat to Israelis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s police are raising security around a popular tourist destination after receiving information about a possible attack on Israeli travelers. Police spokesperson Nihal Thalduwa said Wednesday that special security measures had been put in place at Arugam Bay in the country’s east. The police statement came after the U.S. embassy in Sri Lanka alerted Americans to avoid Arugam Bay area until further notice due.

