Suspect arrested in shootings of Democratic National Committee office in Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Arizona have arrested a man in three shootings that damaged a Democratic National Committee office in suburban Phoenix. Tempe police say 60-year-old Jeffrey Michael Kelly is also accused of hanging political signs criticizing Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris that were lined with razor blades. The signs were hung from palm trees on Tuesday in Ahwatukee, a suburb where most voters have chosen Democrats. Kelly faces three felony counts of acts of terrorism as well as counts related to the shootings. Police said Kelly allegedly fired BB pellets and then gunshots at the DNC office’s glass front door and a window.

