Suspected drunken driver arrested after passing Harris’ motorcade the wrong way in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A sheriff’s official says a suspected drunken driver heading the wrong way passed within feet of Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade following a campaign stop this week in Wisconsin. Harris had just wrapped up a rally in a Milwaukee suburb on Monday evening when her motorcade passed a car heading the wrong way on Interstate 94. Sheriff’s deputies who were trailing the motorcade stopped the vehicle and took the driver into custody. Authorities say the suspect, a 55-year-old Milwaukee man, performed poorly on field sobriety tests and deputies found an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

