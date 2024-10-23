Tim Walz, wife and son vote early in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz, his wife and their went to a polling place in St. Paul, Minnesota, to cast their ballots early. It was the first time voting for Gus Walz, who just turned 18. The Minnesota governor stood with Gus on Wednesday as they fed their ballots into the tabulation machine. An election worker called out “first-time voter” and the room erupted in cheers. The governor and son then high-fived each other. Speaking briefly to reporters afterward, Walz called the election “a chance to turn the page on the chaos of Donald Trump, and a new way forward.”

