Deadly storm blows away from northern Philippines, but forecasters warn it may do a U-turn

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Tropical storm Trami has blown away from the northwestern Philippines, leaving at least 46 people dead mostly in extensive flooding that forced authorities to scramble for more rescue boats to save thousands of terrified people, who were trapped, some on their roofs. But the trauma caused by the onslaught may not be over after state forecasters on Friday raised the rare possibility that the storm, the 11th and one of the deadliest to hit the Philippines this year, may be pushed back by high-pressure winds in the South China Sea and make a U-turn next week.

