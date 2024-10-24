Ex-Abercrombie & Fitch head to be arraigned on sex trafficking and prostitution charges

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — The former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch is expected to be arraigned on federal sex trafficking and interstate prostitution charges in a New York court. Prosecutors say Michael Jeffries, his romantic partner and a third man lured men into outlandish, drug-fueled sex parties by dangling the promise of modeling for the retailer’s ads. Jeffries’ attorney didn’t immediately comment ahead of the Friday appearance in federal court on Long Island. A lawyer for James Jacobson, an employee of Jeffries’ also due in court, also didn’t respond. Abercrombie said in a statement posted on Instagram that it’s “appalled and disgusted” by the allegations.

