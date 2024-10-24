International Criminal Court reports Mongolia to its oversight body for failing to arrest Putin

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A panel of judges at the International Criminal Court has reported Mongolia to the court’s oversight organization for failing to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin when he visited the Asian nation last month. Putin’s visit was his first to a member state of the court since it issued an arrest warrant for him last year on war crimes charges, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine. Russia is not a member of the court and the Kremlin has rejected the charges. The court said in a statement Thursday that its member states are “duty-bound to arrest and surrender individuals subject to ICC warrants, regardless of official position or nationality.”

