New Jersey loves the money from online sports betting, but fears addictive consequences

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Online sports betting is bringing in new revenue for New Jersey, but it is also creating concerns over gambling addiction and whether it harms the finances of Atlantic City’s casinos, which depend on in-person gamblers. That was the testimony of gambling industry and problem gambling treatment workers to state lawmakers on Thursday. A hearing examined the impacts of online sports betting, where New Jersey is a national leader. Testimony alternated between praise for the industry’s economic benefits, and concern about its harmful potential. Calls to the state’s 800-GAMBLER help line have increased by 277% since sports betting became legal in 2018.

