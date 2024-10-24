Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch in the World Series, but that’s not slowing Ohtanimania

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The race was on to reach Shohei Ohtani first. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar waited calmly as a horde of media rushed toward him on the eve of his first World Series. He didn’t flinch at the wall of cameras and microphones shoved toward him to capture his every thought. Some of Ohtani’s teammates laughed as they watched the chaotic scene. Ohtani patiently answered questions about his excitement at making the World Series after six losing seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, how his dog Decoy will likely be at the games and traded compliments with Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

