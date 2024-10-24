Teenager stabs police officers in a police station in Bosnia, killing 1 and wounding another

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian police say a minor broke into a police station in northwest Bosnia on Thursday and killed one officer with a knife and injured another. The incident happened around 9p.m. on Thursday in the town of Bosanska Krupa. A spokesman said the attacker, born in 2009, went into the local police station and “totally unprovoked” stabbed the officers. The attacker has been apprehended and police and the prosecutors are working to determine the motive and all the circumstances of the attack. No other details were immediately available.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.