US applications for jobless benefits fall, but continuing claims rise to highest level since 2021

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week, but the total number of those collecting benefits rose to its highest level in almost three years. The Labor Department reported Thursday that applications for jobless claims fell by by 15,000 to 227,000 for the week of Oct. 19. That’s less than the 241,000 analysts forecast. Continuing claims, the total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits, rose by 28,000 to 1.9 million for the week of Oct. 12. That’s the most since November 13, 2021. Applications for jobless benefits are considered a proxy for U.S. layoffs.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.