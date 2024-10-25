7 charged in cyberbullying campaign targeting Paris Olympics’ artistic director

PARIS (AP) — French authorities say they have charged seven individuals in connection with a cyberbullying campaign targeting Thomas Jolly, the artistic director behind the Paris Olympics’ opening and closing ceremonies. Jolly became the target of an online hate campaign filled with homophobic and antisemitic abuse following his acclaimed but controversial queer-inclusive opening show in July. He filed a complaint on July 31. The Paris prosecutor’s office, which launched an investigation, reported Friday that the arrests mark only the “first wave” of detentions, with more expected as authorities expand their probe. The seven defendants, who are 22 to 79 years old, face charges of making death threats, aggravated insults, and cyberbullying, with potential prison sentences and significant fines.

