Beyoncé endorses Kamala Harris in joyful speech at Houston rally: ‘I’m here as a mother’

Beyoncé has spoken at a Houston rally for Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, telling the crowd: “I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother.” Beyoncé arrived onstage late Friday with her Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland. “Imagine our daughters growing up seeing what’s possible with no ceilings, no limitations,” Beyoncé said. Houston is her hometown, and Harris’ presidential campaign has taken on Beyonce’s 2016 track “Freedom,” a cut from her 2016 landmark album, “Lemonade,” as its anthem. She did not perform — unlike in 2016, when she performed at a presidential campaign rally for Hilary Clinton in Cleveland.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.