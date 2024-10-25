EU Commission chief promises Bosnia flood aid, support for reform on membership path

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has promised support for Bosnia as the troubled Balkan country struggles with reform needed to advance toward membership in the European Union. Von der Leyen was in Bosnia on Friday as part of a trip this week to aspiring EU member states in the Western Balkans designed to assure them that EU enlargement remains a priority for the 27-nation bloc. From Bosnia, von der Leyen traveled to neighboring Serbia. The Western Balkans countries — Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia — are at different stages in their applications for EU membership.

