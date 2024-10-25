Ex-commander of a Ugandan rebel group has been sentenced to 40 years in prison

A former commander of the Lord’s Resistance Army rebels was sentenced by a court in Uganda on Friday to 40 years in prison for brutal crimes committed by the group during its insurgency that started in the 1980s. The sentence of Thomas Kwoyelo — a child soldier turned rebel commander — applies to the most serious crimes he faced, including multiple counts of murder, rape, pillaging, and enslavement. In August, Kwoyelo was convicted on 44 of the 78 counts he faced for crimes committed during the insurgency between 1992 and 2005. The sentence was delivered by a panel of the High Court that sat in Gulu, the northern city where the LRA once was active.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.