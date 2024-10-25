Georgia votes in an election which could take it toward the EU or into Russia’s orbit

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Georgians are voting in a parliamentary election Saturday which many citizens are treating as a make-or-break vote on the opportunity to join the European Union. The vote will decide whether Georgia gets back on track to EU membership or if it embraces authoritarianism and falls into Russia’s orbit. Polls suggest most Georgians favor joining the EU but Brussels suspended the country’s membership process after the ruling party passed a law cracking down on freedom of speech in June.

