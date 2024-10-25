Jim Jordan failed to become speaker last year. But his rise in the GOP may not be over yet

BOARDMAN, Ohio (AP) — Rep. Jim Jordan’s leadership ambitions have been vividly apparent, if unspoken, in recent months. He’s been on a multi-state tour aimed at bolstering House Republican candidates. Jordan denies he’s running for any leadership job. He told The Associated Press in an interview that his focus remains on helping maintain Republican control. Yet GOP lawmakers and aides say the Ohio Republican has spent the runup to Election Day acting less like a powerful committee chairman and more like an informal member of the House Republican leadership team. Many see his activities as a shadow race of sorts to become GOP leader somewhere down the line.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.