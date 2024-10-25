Judge upholds dismissal of involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in on-set shooting
Associated Press
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge has upheld her own decision to dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie. In a ruling Thursday, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer rejected a request by prosecutors to reconsider her dismissal of the involuntary manslaughter case halfway through trial because police and prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense that might have been exculpatory. Prosecutors plan to appeal. Baldwin, the lead actor and co-producer on “Rust,” was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal when it went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.