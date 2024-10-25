Pocatello multi-faith organization hosts ISU’s President Wagner

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship, a community organization comprised of area religions, hosted Idaho State University's president Robert Wagner at the Pocatello Mosque on Thursday.

At the event, Pocatello religious leaders discussed how the Interfaith Fellowship could better serve members of the university community.

"We rely upon our faith based and our community based, our charity based organizations, associations and clubs to be able to help our students to feel that sense of belonging and place," said President Wagner. "We've learned in higher ed that students need that to be successful."

The Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship holds charity events throughout the year for the Pocatello community and Idaho State University students.

"The joy of being in a university community is that you have all of these people of different ages coming through at different stages of their lives," said Rev. Haydie LeCorbeiller of the Trinity Episcopal Church, acting president of the Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship. "The more we can connect with all of these ISU and other students growing up is good for them and it's good for us."

For more information on the Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship, visit their website: www.portneufinterfaith.org.