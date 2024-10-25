What to know about the Menendez brothers’ bid for freedom
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The district attorney of Los Angeles County has recommended resentencing for Erik and Lyle Menendez who were convicted for killing their parents in 1989 and may now have a pathway to freedom after spending 34 years behind bars. The shotgun killings of Jose and Kitty Menendez in their Beverly Hills mansion became one of the most notorious crimes in the U.S., spawning documentaries and television specials. While their first trial resulted in hung juries, in their second trial, when evidence of their abuse was excluded, they were convicted and sentenced to life without parole.