What to know about the San Jose State volleyball team and why opponents are boycotting matches

The San Jose State University women’s volleyball team finds itself at the center of a storm around transgender participation in sports as it makes a run toward a conference title. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and other politicians have weighed in. Late Thursday, the University of Nevada, Reno, became the fifth team to cancel a game against the Spartans, citing not enough players. It comes on the heels of Wolf Pack players indicating they wouldn’t take the court saying they “refuse to participate in any match that advances injustice against female athletes,” without providing further details. Neither San Jose State nor the forfeiting teams have confirmed the school has a trans women’s volleyball player.

