A Lebanese family was holding a Sunday gathering when an Israeli strike toppled their building

AIN EL DELB, Lebanon (AP) — Hecham al-Baba was visiting his sister at her home in southern Lebanon when the Israeli strike hit. The entire six-story residential building, with 17 apartments full of families, collapsed, tipping over down a hillside, killing more than 70 people. The Israeli military says it was targeting a Hezbollah member in the building. But the Setpt. 29 strike underscores how Israel has been willing to inflict heavy civilian casualties in pursuit of a single target as it tries to cripple Hezbollah in its escalated bombardment of Lebanon the past month.

