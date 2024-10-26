Artisan cheese seller in a pickle after thieves made off with massive cheddar haul

LONDON (AP) — Thieves with a nose for fine cheese have pulled off a massive cheddar ripoff in London. Neal’s Yard Dairy said a con artist posing as a wholesale distributor for a major French retailer had made off with 22 metric tons (48,488 pounds) of award-winning cheddar before it realized it had been scammed and reported the theft Monday. The cheese is worth $390,000. The dairy, a distributor, wholesaler, and retailer of British artisanal cheese, said the high value of the cheeses made them a tasty target for the thieves. Detectives at Scotland Yard and international authorities are searching for the culprits.

