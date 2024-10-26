Attack on a police convoy in a restive southeastern province of Iran kills 10 officers

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An attack in Iran’s restive southeast killed 10 members of the country’s national police force. State media reported the fatalities in the attack Saturday in Gohar Kuh, some 1,200 kilometers southeast of the Iranian capital, Tehran. An earlier report on the state-run IRNA news agency described the convoy as being attacked by “miscreants,” without elaborating. Authorities identified no immediate suspects for the attack, nor did any group claim responsibility. The assault came after Israel launched a major attack across Iran early Saturday morning.

