Japan’s ruling party braces for a blow to its comfortable majority in the lower house in elections

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s conservative ruling party is bracing for a blow to its comfortable majority in the lower house of parliament amid public rage over the party’s financial scandals and discontent over a stagnant economy. The results from Sunday’s elections could weaken Ishiba’s grip on power, possibly leading Japan into political uncertainty, a change of government was not expected. Ishiba took office on Oct. 1, replacing his predecessor Fumio Kishida who resigned after failing to pacify the public over widespread slush fund practices among Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers. Ishiba immediately ordered a snap election in hopes of shoring up support by using his outspoken, reformist image.

