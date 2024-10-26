Trump’s lawyers urge appeals court to uphold dismissal of classified documents case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have urged a federal appeals court to uphold the dismissal of the classified documents case against him. Trump’s team says a lower court judge was correct in ruling that the prosecutor who brought the charges was illegally appointed. The case charging Trump with hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida had long been seen as legally perilous for him. But U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed it in July after concluding that special counsel Jack Smith’s appointment to the job was unlawful. Smith has appealed, but Trump’s lawyers in a filing late Friday urged the appeals court to leave Cannon’s ruling in place.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.