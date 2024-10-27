Georgia’s pro-Western opposition disputes crucial election result that could decide its EU path

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Georgia’s pro-Western opposition has disputed the results of the parliamentary election after officials declared Sunday the ruling party led the crucial vote that could decide whether the country remains on the path to joining the European Union or comes under Russian sway. The Central Election Commission said Sunday Georgian Dream won 54.8% of the vote with almost 100% of ballots counted. Initial figures suggested turnout is the highest since the ruling party was first elected in 2012. Georgian electoral observers, who stationed thousands across the country to monitor the vote, reported multiple violations and said the results “do not correspond to the will of the Georgian people.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.