Russian forces thwart attempted cross-border assault from Ukraine, official says

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A local official says Russian forces have thwarted an attempt at another cross-border incursion from Ukraine into southwestern Russia. It comes months after Kyiv staged a bold assault on its nuclear-armed enemy that Moscow is still struggling to halt. An “armed group” sought Sunday to breach the border between Ukraine and Russia’s Bryansk region, its governor says, but was beaten back. The governor did not clarify whether Ukrainian soldiers carried out the alleged attack, and there was no immediate acknowledgement or response from Ukrainian officials. The region neighbors the Kursk province, where Ukraine launched a surprise push on Aug. 6 that remains the largest attack on Russia since World War II.

