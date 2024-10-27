Small German-registered plane crashes in Moldova, killing lone pilot on board

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — A small German-registered plane crashed on Sunday in a town near Moldova’s capital, killing the lone pilot onboard, aviation authorities said. The fatal accident happened shortly before 10.00 a.m. local time in the small town of Vadul lui Voda, about 23 kilometers (14 miles) east of the capital Chisinau, and the exact cause of the crash was not immediately known, the Civil Aviation Authorities said. It said no passengers onboard the downed Socata TB20 ultra-light aircraft and that an investigation is underway to determine what caused the “tragic accident.”

