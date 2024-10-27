Testing rules out beef patties as the source of E. coli outbreak, McDonald’s says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — McDonald’s says testing has ruled out beef patties as the source of the outbreak of E. coli poisoning tied to its Quarter Pounders. The company said Sunday it will resume selling Quarter Pounders at hundreds of affected restaurants in the coming week. McDonald’s said in a statement that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration continues to believe that slivered onions from a single supplier are the likely source of contamination. Federal health officials said that as of Friday, the outbreak had expanded to at least 75 people sick in 13 states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says one person has died in Colorado.

