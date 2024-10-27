Vance calls Russia an American adversary but won’t label Moscow as an enemy

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance says Russia is a U.S. adversary but suggests it’s counterproductive to approach Moscow as an enemy. The Ohio senator also says Donald Trump is committed to NATO, the transatlantic military alliance seen as the bulwark preventing further Russian aggression in Europe. But Trump himself has pledged to “finish the process we began under my administration of fundamentally reevaluating NATO’s purpose and NATO’s mission.” Vance appeared in a series of television interviews that aired Sunday, nine days before the election. Vance also played down recent comments by Trump about ending the federal income tax.

