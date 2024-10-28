Apple AirPods Pro’s new hearing aid feature could help people face a problem they’d rather ignore
AP Health Writer
Millions who could benefit from hearing aids have never tried them. Cost, access to health care and stigma create major barriers, even though the devices are available over-the-counter. An AirPods Pro 2 update will now put the devices in more Americans’ pockets. They might not be the perfect fit, but experts hope they’ll encourage people to test out a hearing aid and normalize using the devices.