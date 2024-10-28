Brian Williams and Amazon are asking election night news-seekers to take a leap of faith with them
AP Media Writer
Former NBC News anchor Brian Williams is asking people interested in election night news to take a leap of faith with him. He’s anchoring live results coverage for Amazon. That’s a first for a streaming service on what is traditionally a huge event for television news outlets. Unlike NBC, CNN or others, Amazon doesn’t have its own news division, so Williams and his team have essentially built one for one night only over the past two months. They promise a streamlined, less cluttered version of election night news. It’s Williams’ first time back in the spotlight after leaving MSNBC in 2021.