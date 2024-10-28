Democrats escalate attacks on Trump after comedian calls Puerto Rico ‘floating island of garbage’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are stepping up their attacks on Donald Trump a day after a comedian opening a Trump rally called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage.” The comment at Madison Square Garden drew wide condemnation and highlighted the rising power of a key Latino group in the swing state of Pennsylvania. The Trump campaign distanced itself from the remarks on Puerto Rico made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe. The political fallout underscores the importance of Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes and the last-minute efforts to court growing numbers of Hispanic voters there. Trump did not mention the controversy during his first appearance of the day in Powder Springs, Georgia.

