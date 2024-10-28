Driggs “shifting” airport runway location

The runway at the Driggs-Reed Memorial Airport isn't getting any longer or wider, but it is about to shift to the northeast by about 2000 feet. That's because the city is preparing to pave an additional 2000 feet of runway on the NE end while removing about 2000 feet of runway on the SE end.

"This is mainly to meet compliance and safety rules made by the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration)," said August Christensen, the mayor of Driggs.

As the runway in its current design, several private buildings and properties occupy a buffer zone at the SE end of the runway the FAA calls the "Runway Protection Zone" or "Runway Safety Area."

"The runway safety area is an area at the edge of a runway that is [should be] clean, clear, and free of any objects," said Jeffery Hogan, an engineer with Javiation Woolpert Company, the firm hired to help with the project. "By moving the runway, that allows the airport to start being in compliance with FAA design standards and compliance."

The total cost of the project is a whopping $12 million. Mayor Christensen says Driggs taxpayers won't see any change in their tax bills as 90% of the cost is being covered by federal funds with the other 10% coming from the state.

The final phase of the construction project will begin next spring. Crews hope to have the entire project completed by Labor Day weekend in September of 2025.

The runway will generally remain open during construction, but there will be a 30 day period starting July 28, 2025 and ending August 26, 2025 where the runway will be completely closed off to all traffic.