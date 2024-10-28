Explosion near Dallas levels house and kills 2 people

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (AP) — Investigators suspect a propane leak led to a home explosion that leveled the house and killed its two occupants in a community just north of Dallas. Residents of Van Alstyne, Texas, called first responders after hearing a loud “boom” about 1 a.m. Monday. The explosion sparked a fire that was put out several hours later. Grayson County Fire Marshal John Weda said the bodies of the two occupants of the home were later found among the debris. They suspect it was an accident but an investigation is ongoing.

