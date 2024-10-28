Fitness app Strava gives away location of Biden, Trump and other leaders, French newspaper says

PARIS (AP) — French newspaper Le Monde reported that highly confidential movements of some of the world’s most powerful leaders, including Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, could easily be tracked online through a fitness app used by their bodyguards. Le Monde’s investigation found that some U.S. Secret Service agents were users of the Strava fitness app, including in recent weeks after the two assassination attempts on Trump. The newspaper says the use of Strava is potentially endangering world leader’s security. The report says it also involves the security staff of French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

