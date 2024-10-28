Founder of far-right English Defense League admits contempt of court charges

LONDON (AP) — The founder of the far-right English Defense League has admitted that he was in contempt of court for violating a court order barring him from repeating libelous allegations against a Syrian refugee. Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, better known as Tommy Robinson, admitted he violated the order on several occasions while giving interviews broadcast on YouTube and in a video he broadcast during a rally in London in July that was also posted on his X account. Robinson, 41, who founded the nationalist and anti-Islamist EDL, is one of the most influential far-right figures in Britain.

