Freeman and Buehler lead Dodgers past slumping Yankees 4-2 for 3-0 advantage in World Series

NEW YORK (AP) — Freddie Freeman homered for the third straight game and Walker Buehler pitched another World Series gem as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees 4-2 for a 3-0 lead in the Fall Classic. With superstar Shohei Ohtani playing despite a partially dislocated left shoulder, Los Angeles moved within one victory of a surprising sweep in this much-hyped matchup between traditional powers. Buehler and six relievers combined on a five-hitter for the Dodgers, who are on the cusp of their second championship in five years and the eighth in franchise history.

